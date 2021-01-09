Three more Covid deaths at Shropshire hospitals

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of January 9. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The new deaths bring the total at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to 311.

Another 20 people have died in total at Shropshire Community Health Trust, along with five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile 147 people are thought to have died with coronavirus in Powys since the start of the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In today's update, NHS England said that 625 more people have died in English hospital trusts. Of those, 112 were in the Midlands region.

The region with the highest daily number was the East of England, with 125.

The patients whose deaths were reported today were between the ages of 24 and 101. All except 26 (aged 30 to 96) had known underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.