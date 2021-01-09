Telford's own 'Baby Boris' wants people to stay at home

'Baby Boris' aka Roman Thomas

Roman Thomas, or as he's nicknamed in his family, 'Baby Boris', is only five weeks old but seems to have a stronger grasp on the new lockdown rules than some people.

His mum, Scarlett Thomas, posted this picture with the caption 'You must now stay at home', hoping it would bring a smile to people's faces but also remind them of the new rules.

The real Boris

Roman didn't have the easiest entrance into life, as when he was born, his parents Scarlett and Scott were faced with the fact he had many health issues, including a heart murmur.

Now, the youngster has overcome all these problems and wants others to stay safe too.

Scarlett, said: "When I was in labour they said he would be bald. Then he came out with all this hair.

"I said he has hair like Boris, so we nicknamed him 'Baby Boris' since then. We bought him a suit and dressed him up to look like the Prime Minister.

"He was born with a lot of health issues, but he has overcome them all now, even recently leaving hospital with a septic scare. He is a little fighter.

"I just hope people see the picture and it makes them laugh. We need to stay home and keep safe.