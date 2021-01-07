Two more Covid-19 deaths at the county's hospitals

There have been two more coronavirus deaths reported at Shropshire hospitals.

Data shows that two more patients have died from Covid-19 at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH).

It means 329 people have died in hospital in Shropshire after contracting the disease, along with 191 people in care homes.

Of the hospital deaths, 304 have been at SaTH.

Another 20 people have died in total at Shropshire Community Health Trust, along with five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile 147 people are thought to have died with coronavirus in Powys, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Across the UK, a further 1,162 deaths were recorded today, bringing the total to 78,508.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

