Three further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire care homes and hospitals

NHS England confirmed that another patient has died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).
It means that a total of 313 people have now died with Covid at county NHS trusts – 289 at SaTH, 19 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.
There has also been an additional Covid-19 related death at a care home in Shropshire, and another at a care home in Telford & Wrekin.
It brings the death toll at care homes in the whole county to 188.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 134 people have died with the virus in Powys.