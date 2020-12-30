Three further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire care homes and hospitals

NHS England confirmed that another patient has died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that a total of 313 people have now died with Covid at county NHS trusts – 289 at SaTH, 19 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There has also been an additional Covid-19 related death at a care home in Shropshire, and another at a care home in Telford & Wrekin.

It brings the death toll at care homes in the whole county to 188.