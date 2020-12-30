Police warning over New Year's Eve celebrations

Police issued the warning after Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin were moved into Tier 3 of the government's Covid restrictions.

West Mercia Police have asked people to be "responsible" after Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin were moved into Tier 3 of the government's Covid restrictions.

The force's Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss said: “As much as many people may want to be out celebrating the end of the year we all need to follow the restrictions a bit longer and have our New Year celebrations the ‘2020 way’ to help us get back to “normal” as soon as possible.

“We are sure that the vast majority of our communities will respect the rules, as they have since March, and we continue to be thankful for their support, community spirit and care for those around them.

“Those that put others at risk of this deadly virus by committing serious breaches, such as organising large gatherings and parties for New Year’s Eve, can expect a visit from our officers and a £10,000 fine."