Tier 3 fears for Telford as hospitals back in the eye of the storm

The Shropshire Council area, which has one of the lowest rates of the virus in the country, could remain in Tier 2.

As of today, there were 69 Covid patients being cared for by staff at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) – the highest number since November 26 when there were 77.

The number has also risen sharply since the days before Christmas, from 51 on December 22.

The hospital trust, which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford, has issued a plea to the public to use 111 instead of A&E unless absolutely necessary as it looks to cope with the dual problems of increased winter pressure, and the Covid crisis.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens warned that doctors and nurses are "back in the eye of the storm" amid a significant jump in Covid patients across the country.

Figures from NHS England show there were 20,426 patients in NHS hospitals in England as of 8am on Monday, compared with the 18,974 patients recorded on April 12 – the peak of the first wave.

Sir Simon said: "Many of us have lost family, friends, colleagues and – at a time of year when we would normally be celebrating – a lot of people are understandably feeling anxious, frustrated and tired.

"And now, again, we are back in the eye of the storm with a second wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe and, indeed, this country."

Schools

As the number of patients increases it has also been suggested that Telford & Wrekin will today, move into Tier 3.

It would mean the closure of hospitality and pubs – which have been able to operate in Tier 2 if they provide a substantial meal, and restaurants, along with a raft of stricter measures.

The rate in Shropshire is 104 cases per 100,000 people, as of the seven days to December 23, while Telford & Wrekin was 167, and Powys 179.

Scientists advising the government have also recommended that the reopening of secondary schools next week is delayed.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said they had not been given advanced warning over being moved into Tier 3 but that they were preparing for the possibility.

He said: "The good news is Telford and Wrekin has the second lowest Covid rate in the West Midlands, the lowest being Shropshire Council area.

"At the moment we are not seeing the big increases that other areas of England are, however numbers continue to increase.

"We know schools being off and many people away from work is also acting to suppress numbers down further.

"These two factors are likely to change in the new year. We are pushing for answers from the government about what their plan is for schools. We have not been given any advance warning of what the tier will be.