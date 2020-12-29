NHS confirms two more Covid deaths in Shropshire

By Dominic Robertson

Another two patients have died with Covid at Shropshire's major hospitals.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 29. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.
The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 29. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

NHS England confirmed that the two patients had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means 312 people have now died with Covid at county NHS trusts – 288 at SaTH, 19 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 134 people have died with the virus in Wales, and 186 in care homes across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

More Covid-19 coverage:

A spokesman for NHS England said: "A further 365 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 49,225.

"Patients were aged between 26 and 101 years old. All except 12 (aged 43 to 92 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from 12 to 28 December 2020.

"Their families have been informed.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

