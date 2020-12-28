Three further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire's hospitals

The deaths confirmed by NHS England today take the Covid-19 death toll in the county’s hospitals to 310.

The three patients were in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), where 286 patients have died since the start of the pandemic.

Another 19 patients died at Shropshire Community Health Trust and there have been five deaths at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

On top of this, at least 133 people have died with the virus in care homes in Shropshire and 53 at care homes in Telford and Wrekin.