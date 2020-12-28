Shrewsbury Santa to brave shave for charity

Peter Love is braving the shave again. Pictured in a previous year.

Peter Love, who grows his beard every year for Santa duties, is to hold a sponsored whiskers shave off next month to raise funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Peter, a member of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, appears on the sleigh every Christmastide to bring joy to those young and not so young.

He said: “I enjoy growing my beard to be an original Santa when riding on the sleigh because I believe it adds so much more authenticity to the character.

“In the past I have frequently been put to the task of false or real – and I am always so pleased to be able to prove real.

Peter Love as Santa at a past Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch on

“Being Santa during coronavirus has meant this has not been possible when out on the sleigh.

"But when I was Santa at the Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury my elf was allowed to prove to the children I was the real Santa.

“I feel it makes such a big difference and growing my own beard then allows me to have it shaved off for charity which I have now done for more years than I can remember.

“I have chosen Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for my latest shave off because it is an organisation, without Government funding, that we really cannot do without. I hope people will give generously.”