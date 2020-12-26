Oswestry foodbank sees requests for help rocket

Volunteers help the Oswestry foodbank

The Oswestry and Borders Foodbank, which has it's 10th anniversary next year, says it has given away more than 50 parcels every week since March and organisers say they only managed to meet demand because of the number of volunteers and the amount of donations it has received.

The food bank closed on Christmas Eve and will reopen again on January 4. However there is a phone line available for food emergencies during the closure - 01691 671940 - which will be listened to each day except Sundays.

Manager Liz Jermy said that this year had seen many people use the foodbank who had never used it before.

"We are hugely grateful thanks to all the businesses, charities and individuals who have given so generously throughout the year to enable us to continue to help as many households as possible who need help," said Liz.

"The foodbank has been in Oswestry since March 2011 and this year has seen a 46 per cent increase in foodbank use since March compared to last year.

"It is only with the generosity of our donors and the passion of the volunteers that we remain a buoyant charity, able to keep up with rising demand and facilitate the giving away of 50 plus food parcels every week of the year."

She said that the foodbank had given out Christmas food and gift hampers to households who have been referred via education, medical, social and crisis support agencies.

The festive treats included Christmas lunches made by the Wynnstay Hotel in a project with the Oswestry Angels and supported by the hotel's suppliers.

Runners in Oswestry also took part in a 'Feed the World' initiative launched by Ashling Donohoe-Harrison. Each time the runners went out for a run they added a Christmas food gift to a hamper which was then handed over to food bank.

Ashling said: “Lockdown is going to put so much extra pressure on people and the financial strain may mean more people will help from the foodbank this Christmas.

“We have all fallen on hard times in our lives and, as a mum, the thought of kids going hungry on Christmas day kills me.”

The Oswestry Angels group has also teamed up with the foodbank for other initiatives. These included toy collecting through Shelley Glover and Stephanie Draper as well as items suitable for the the elderly in care homes through Shelly McGlinchy.