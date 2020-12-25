Tree tribute to community efforts amid pandemic

Broseley mayor Tarlochen Singh Mohr at the tree planting with volunteers

Broseley Town Council planted a Prunus Amanogawa tree in the town’s Memorial Garden with the Mayor Tarlochen Singh Mohr joined by volunteers for the planting.

Broseley Memorials kindly donated a granite plaque with an inscription to celebrate everyone’s hard work and efforts during this difficult year.

It was aimed at giving the community a lift and saying a big thank you after a tough 2020 in which the people of the town have had to rally and look out for one another. The work and a small ceremony adhered to social distancing.

Several members of the community have volunteered during the coronavirus pandemic, offering to run errands, pick up medication and phone people for a chat when they are suffering from loneliness.

The Broseley Covid mutual aid group has been integral in sharing information and coordinate helpers with assisting those in need.