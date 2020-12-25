'Above and beyond': Shropshire's council leaders reflect on 2020 and praise community efforts

Councillor Peter Nutting has urged people to remain resolute as the vaccine begins to roll out

Councillor Peter Nutting, Conservative leader of Shropshire Council and Councillor Shaun Davies, Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, have both spoken of the difficulties faced throughout 2020, and have thanked those who have worked to help others.

A year that began with shocking flooding hitting both areas, is ending with the country still in the grip of a pandemic which has dominated the last nine months.

Councillor Nutting said: "2020 has been a year like no other in recent memory, a year of unprecedented challenges and difficult times – but a year that has brought out the best in all of us as we faced up to everything the year had to offer.

Covid-19 coverage:

"As we saw in the new year last January none of us could have known what lay ahead. The awful floods of February caused devastation to many homes, businesses and communities. And just as we were recovering from the flooding, we were hit with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Throughout the year, and especially during these two terrible events, I have been struck by how well the people of Shropshire have come together, to help and support each other.

"Often adversity brings out the best in us, and that’s certainly been the case this year. From helping to protect neighbours against flooding or to deal with its devastating impact, to helping friends who are self-isolating or shielding, to standing on our doorsteps applauding the efforts of our NHS and other key workers – it’s been a year when we’ve seen the people of the county at their best.

Impact

"I want to say a huge thank you to all of the council staff who have worked so hard, and so well, this year dealing with the impact of the floods and the pandemic. I really can’t speak highly enough of them for all that they have done to support and protect local communities, often working long hours in difficult circumstances, but with one aim – to help local people and to make their lives better.

"They really have gone above and beyond: their efforts are greatly appreciated and I am proud of all our staff for everything have done this year."

Councillor Shaun Davies has thanked staff and the community for their efforts during 2020.

Councillor Davies said: "It started with the devastating floods from storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge. Homes and businesses were hit by gales, then flooding from surface water as brooks and streams burst their banks, before the River Severn itself raged at some of the highest levels seen for many years. We are ending the year with the flood barriers once again going up to hold back the rising river.

"Then came the coronavirus pandemic. Through the toughest of times, we came together to see ourselves through; something we continue to do as the new variant of Covid strikes across the country. Thank you to our staff, volunteers, businesses and community groups including the Interfaith Council, parish and town councils and support groups for all your help."

He added: "This has been a year like no other. This is going to be a Christmas like no other. We must make the best of it but as safely as possible by following the Covid rules. I’m sure you’re looking forward to next year when Christmas when, I hope will be somewhat more normal.

"In the meantime, it has been fantastic to see all our borough towns, from Ironbridge to Newport, coming out with their bright Christmas lights and celebrating Christmas safely.

"It’s also good to see all the fantastic Christmas projects that have been taking place right across the borough involving both the very eldest residents of Telford and Wrekin as well as the very youngest; delivering that Christmas spirit."

Councillor Nutting also urged people to do their best to keep the spread of the virus down, with the hope that the vaccine will lead to an improved situation in the next few months.

He said: "As we end 2020 we can look forward with hope: hope that vaccination will soon help to see the back of this terrible virus; hope that our local economy will strengthen and grow; hope that life may soon be back to some sort of normal.

"But for now, as we look forward to Christmas and head into 2021, I urge everyone to do all they can to help us drive down the number of cases in the county.

"Please continue to follow the latest Government guidance, wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask when required, and remember to socially distance. If you have symptoms, please get a test. And please continue to look out for friends, family and neighbours and help to keep them safe.