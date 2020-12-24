Shropshire hospital worker crowned health hero for supporting team during pandemic

Sian Langford, deputy facilities manager, receiving the Health Hero Award from Mark Brandreth, chief executive alongside colleague Phil Davies, head of estates and facilities

While medics have been battling coronavirus on the frontline, non-clinical staff also have worked hard behind the scenes to ensure vital services can continue.

This is the case for Sian Langford, deputy facilities manager at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, who has been crowned the last winner of the Health Hero Award for 2020.

Sian was nominated by Phil Davies, head of estates and facilities, for her devotion and loyalty to supporting the facilities teams throughout the pandemic.

He said: “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Sian has led the team seamlessly by taking on responsibilities and accountability. She has ensured that our teams continued to deliver a world class service for the patients.

“From March, Sian took on named responsibility as the trust link for PPE, meaning she opened herself up to being called upon 24/7 – which for the first few months was common.

"She took on this role because she knew the importance and impact the PPE would have on staff throughout the trust. At one point, the government guidance changed three times in three days and Sian kept staff updated throughout.

“More recently, she has led on the lateral flow testing project for estates and facilities, which she did efficiently and seamlessly with no grumbles.

"This vital project is giving patient-facing staff peace of mind by allowing them to carry out twice weekly Covid tests.

“She has done all of this, and much more, whilst balancing her personal and family life. She has consistently gone above and beyond and is a deserving winner of the Health Hero Award.”

Sian was presented her award – including a special certificate and keepsake badge – by Mark Brandreth, chief executive at the Oswestry-based hospital.

She said: “It’s very humbling to be recognised in this way, and this year certainly has kept me busy.

"Ensuring the day-to-day life of the facilities department carried on, while tackling something new Covid-related every day had its challenges, but I’m incredibly lucky to have such hardworking, expert colleagues to work with.

“For me, the estates and facilities team is a great place to be – no day is ever boring, and there’s no problem without a solution, you just have to learn to think outside the box!”

The Health Hero Award is presented to staff across RJAH every month who go above and beyond for patients and colleagues.

Mark said: “Our facilities team are vitally important to the smooth running of the hospital and in reality, we would struggle to function without them – and this has been even more so during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The facilities management team have kept their services going throughout these unprecedented times and I know first-hand how hard Sian has worked throughout the year.