Further nine coronavirus deaths announced in Shropshire and Powys

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 24. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

NHS England figures show the patients who died in Shropshire were in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It means 298 patients have now died at the county's health trusts after testing positive for Covid-19, since the pandemic began.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 24. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

Of those, 276 have died at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile office for National Statistics figures show 134 people are now suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

As of Wednesday the UK-wide death toll stood at 69,051 after 744 new deaths were announced - the highest daily total since April.