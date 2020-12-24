Doctors working 'round the clock' to deliver vaccines in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth mayor, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight

In an end of year speech, Bridgnorth mayor Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight praised health workers and thanked the emergency services for their hard work throughout a challenging year.

Councillor Hurst-Knight, who represents East ward on the town council, also highlighted the community spirit shown throughout the town.

Initiatives led by residents include the town's Covid Aid group, which took hundreds of calls from vulnerable people, high risk individuals and those shielding.

Volunteers were able to deliver prescriptions, collect shopping and offer a listening ear to those in need and are still operating the group.

Councillor Hurst-Knight said: "The year 2020 has been challenging and difficult for so many. Covid has changed the way in which we must function and in my mind has not left one life untouched.

"The residents of Bridgnorth have quite simple shone through this pandemic, showing what a fantastic community spirit we have in our town. We have all continually looked with great resilience at how to adapt.

"As the vaccines roll out, Dr Swallow and his committed team at our surgery are working round the clock to deliver and for that we are grateful.

"This is an appropriate time to thank all the tremendous efforts of the NHS staff, the emergency services and all that continued to offer service during lockdown and continue to do so now.

"Thanks to my fellow councillors, all the staff working hard at the town council offices and to the direct labour force out and about ensuring normal services are provided.