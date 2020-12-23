Three more Covid deaths confirmed in Shropshire

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 23. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

NHS England has confirmed that the patients had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 295 people have now died with coronavirus at the county's NHS trusts since the pandemic began.

Of that total 273 have died at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show there have also been 128 Covid deaths in Powys.

Meanwhile the UK-wide death toll, which only includes people who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, increased by 744 to 69,051.

It is the highest daily rise in deaths since April 29 during the first peak of the virus.