Mutant Covid strain likely to already be circulating in Shropshire - health bosses

The UK Government has released figures which suggest the variant strain of Covid accounts for 11 per cent of the new cases in the West Midlands.

Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council leader has said the authority believes the variant could already account for some of the borough’s cases.

He said: “The new strain of coronavirus is likely to be in Telford and Wrekin already, albeit in small numbers.”

Rachel Robinson, director of public health at Shropshire Council said there were not yet any confirmed instances of a variant strain in the county, but that it was likely that it was circulating in the area.

It comes as the infection rate of the virus has risen fractionally in Shropshire, but remains considerably lower than the majority of its neighbouring areas – apart from Herefordshire which was last week moved down into Tier 1.

The latest figures put the average infection rate at 94 cases per 100,000 people in Shropshire compared to 146 in Telford & Wrekin and 224 in Powys, which is now under Tier 4 restrictions.

It has been reported that parts of the West Midlands could join London and the South East in being put into Tier 4 as soon as Boxing Day.

Mrs Robinson said: “We’re not aware of the new strain transmitting in Shropshire. We are working very closely with PHE to monitor any changes in behaviour of Covid in the county.

“Currently we are seeing steady numbers of cases rather than steeply rising numbers of cases. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

It comes as both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin have ordered people who have travelled to the area from Wales, or other Tier 4 areas, to isolate for 10 days and to get tested.

Mrs Robinson added: “The concern is that this version of coronavirus can spread more easily.

“Even though Shropshire is not in Tier 4, our cases are increasing and there is a strong chance that the new variant is circulating in the area.

“It is not unusual to see a virus mutate. The new version of the virus was spotted after a very, very rapid increase in cases in Kent and the South East and the change to the virus has been – and continues to be – analysed by scientists.

“After what has been a challenging 2020, I know many people were hanging on to the hope of spending time with their loved ones this Christmas.

“However, the greatest gift anyone can give this Christmas and New Year is keeping yourself and your family safe.

“If you were planning on travelling to a Tier 4 area, please don’t and remain at home. If you are currently in a Tier 4 region and were planning on returning to Shropshire for Christmas, please stay at home and protect your loved ones.