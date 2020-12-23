‘Carepool Karaoke’ shines a light on Shropshire Council’s key workers

Tendai Tsanga

This week the council has unveiled ‘Carepool Karaoke’ – a series of videos which aim to give people an insight into the lives of the county's key workers during what has been a challenging year.

The first video features support worker Tendai Tsanga – who works with the council’s Short Term Assessment and Reablement Team (START).

Tendai and his colleagues provide personal care and support to all Shropshire residents.

START is the council’s specialist home care service providing a short-term assessment and reablement service to people living in the community.

The team works very closely with service users to maximise their independence and to assess what, if any, their ongoing care needs may be.

In the video, Tendai talks about his job and some of the challenges he and his colleagues have faced during the pandemic.

The video also provides Tendai with the opportunity to show off his karaoke skills, with his unique rendition of a festive favourite.

Watch it here:

Further videos are planned in the future.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: "I, and my cabinet colleagues, have nothing but deep admiration for the hard work and real dedication shown by all frontline workers in the most challenging of situations.

"They have really been at the sharp end of this crisis and continue to be so.

"We simply could not have asked for more from our dedicated staff.

"They have been, and continue to be, real heroes – putting themselves on the frontline to provide care and support for our older and vulnerable people.

“People like Tendai have shown continued dedication, energy and determination to support and protect our residents.

"Thank you for all that you have done during 2020.”