More vaccination sites will be opening soon, vows Shropshire health chief

Since the government confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine was authorised for use, the county has seen two vaccination centres set up – the first at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and a second in Bridgnorth.

Questions have been raised by some councillors over why centres have not been set up in other parts of the county such as Ludlow and Telford & Wrekin, but the team in charge of the programme says they are currently preparing fresh sites.

Logistical issues – such as cold storage – have been behind some of the limitations placed on where the vaccine can be delivered so far, but officials say they expect information on fresh sites in north and south Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin "in the very near future".

Angie Wallace, the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Director for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said she understood the demand for the process to be expanded more quickly, but said that it required careful planning.

"Further centres across the county in north and south Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are currently being prepared, with equipment and materials ordered and staff being trained to rapidly expand the number of delivery locations across the county to deliver vaccinations closer to where people live," she said.

"These centres are at sites across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and while we cannot yet confirm their opening dates and locations, this information will be made available as soon as we are able and this is expected to be in the very near future."

Ms Wallace explained RSH had been chosen as the first site due to the storage needs of the Pfizer vaccine – which needs to be kept at extremely low temperatures.

She also said that the sites selected have to meet a number of criteria to make sure they can cope with the number of patients expected to be vaccinated.

“Two vaccination sites are now operating in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin," she said.

Shelf life

"The first, based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is a hospital hub. It opened on December 8 and was selected as the primary location based on the specifications of the Pfizer vaccine and the need for an ultra-low temperature freezer for it to be stored and the associated licence.

On December 15 a local vaccination centre opened within the Bridgnorth Medical Centre and is operated by the South East Shropshire PCN, a network of nine GP practices. It receives ‘thawed’ vaccines that have a maximum shelf life of five days.

"The geographic location of proposed vaccination sites is the first consideration, however they need to meet stringent criteria. These include accessibility, ability to safely handle patient flow, digital capacity and estates considerations such as suitable floor covering or the cost of laying appropriate flooring.

"Once selected, sites are approved by NHSEI and confirmation is provided to the sustainability and transformation partnership (STP) as to when they are likely to be operational.

"Both centres are currently vaccinating patients according to the national priorities identified; over 80s, healthcare and care home staff."

She added: "Throughput at sites is, and will continue to be, governed by availability of vaccine.

"As you will be aware, the UK currently has only one authorised vaccine. Further vaccines, including the Astra Zeneca vaccine, are currently being assessed and once authorised will increase vaccine stocks and therefore the number of vaccinations that can be administered.

"As the vaccines require two doses within a specified timeframe, this needs to be taken into account when allocating vaccines to the many sites across the country.