Four more Covid deaths at county hospitals

NHS England says that four more county patients have died with Covid

NHS England confirmed four more patients had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 292 people have now died with coronavirus while in the care of county NHS trusts – 270 at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.