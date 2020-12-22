Four more Covid deaths at county hospitals

NHS England confirmed four more patients had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).
It means that 292 people have now died with coronavirus while in the care of county NHS trusts – 270 at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.
The Office for National Statistics has also confirmed another three people in care homes have died with the virus, two in Shropshire and one in Telford, taking the total to 186 – 133 in the Shropshire Council area and 53 in the Telford & Wrekin area.