Call to join ranks of Shropshire's Covid vaccination service

People are being urged to apply for roles in the county’s Covid Vaccination Service

Hubs are already up and running in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth, with more due in other areas of the county in the next few days and weeks.

Vaccination represents the country’s best hope of a return to more normal life, and work is under way to roll out the vaccine as quickly as possible – starting with the over-80s, care home staff and vulnerable NHS staff.

Hubs are currently being staffed by healthcare workers from providers across the region who have been temporarily seconded from their regular roles to get the service up and running.

But a dedicated workforce is being recruited in order to staff the hubs and make sure other important services are not adversely impacted.

There are opportunities for current and retired healthcare professionals, but also for non-clinical staff in a range of administrative, reception and other front-of-house roles.

Volunteers will also be needed to support the vaccination service as it develops and a volunteer recruitment process is currently being developed, working closely with the voluntary and community sector.

Once it is ready, it will be promoted widely so that individuals with time to help and organisations with existing volunteers will be able to register their interest.

Sarah Sheppard, director of people at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust, who are serving as the lead employer for the vaccination service in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to do something truly important.

“Everyone working in the Covid vaccination service will one day be able to look back and tell their families that they did their bit in the fight against coronavirus; that they were a part of history.

"From Shrewsbury in the west to Telford in the east; from Whitchurch or Oswestry in the north to Ludlow or Bridgnorth in the south; we are going to need people in the weeks and months ahead.

Challenge

“It’s a real challenge to set up a service like this from scratch in a matter of days and weeks, so we really need all our local communities to rally around and join us.

“If you think you could help, please do take a look at our advert and apply today.”

Anyone interested can find further information on how to apply by visiting www.rjah.nhs.uk/vaccine

“Please do get in touch, no matter where you live, as the chances are that we will have vacancies close to you at some point in the near future,” added Sarah.

“We all want to get back to the way of life we knew before Covid, and the successful roll-out of a vaccine is the quickest route we have.