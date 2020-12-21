UK Covid death toll rises by more than 200

There have been more than 200 more deaths to Coronavirus in the UK

NHS England confirmed that there had been no more Coronavirus fatalities at county health trusts.

It means the total to have died at Shropshire NHS trusts remains 288 – 266 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics figures show there have been 182 Covid deaths in Shropshire care homes.

There have also been a total of 128 deaths in Powys since the pandemic began.