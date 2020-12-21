UK Covid death toll rises by more than 200

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

There have been no further Covid deaths in the county although the UK death toll has risen by more than 200.

There have been more than 200 more deaths to Coronavirus in the UK
There have been more than 200 more deaths to Coronavirus in the UK

NHS England confirmed that there had been no more Coronavirus fatalities at county health trusts.

It means the total to have died at Shropshire NHS trusts remains 288 – 266 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics figures show there have been 182 Covid deaths in Shropshire care homes.

There have also been a total of 128 deaths in Powys since the pandemic began.

Across the UK there have been another 215 deaths, taking the total to 67,616.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Mid Wales
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News