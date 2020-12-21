County wide clinic opens for residents suffering from Long Covid

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust have launched the virtual service for residents experiencing Post Covid Syndrome, known as Long Covid.

Although most people recover from the virus some experience longer term effects including breathlessness, poor sleep, fatigue, and a cough as well as anxiety and a low mood.

The telephone and online service is open to children and adults across the county who have had symptoms of Covid-19 for more than 12 weeks regardless of whether they have been treated in hospital, at home or have had a positive test result.

A joint CCG and trust statement read: “We are fortunate that we already have a number of specialist services in the county to help local people who have been suffering with Long Covid symptoms for 12 weeks or more.

“Working in partnership, we have brought specialists together ranging from rehabilitation physios, dieticians as well as mental health and respiratory health specialists to create a clinic. Anyone who has had symptoms for 12 weeks, or more, should contact their GP who can refer into the service.

“The Long Covid Clinic is virtual, which means it can offer telephone and video appointments to people for an initial assessment so they don’t have to travel.

"At this appointment, patients can talk through the care and support that’s available and the next steps, which may be to have some more tests, see one of the specialist clinicians that form part of the Long Covid Clinic or be referred into other existing services as well as where to get further help and advice.”