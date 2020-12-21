Bridgnorth school praises pupils and staff for 'resilience' during challenging year

Year 7 star students Charlotte Cornwell and Lyberty Hunt received certificates for achieving 100 per cent in a science test on forces. Photo: BES

Despite the significant changes to day-to-day work and learning, senior staff at Bridgnorth Endowed School have congratulated colleagues, parents and pupils for adapting "phenomenally well" and keeping education at the forefront since returning to classrooms in September.

Associate assistant headteacher at the school, Lisa Tristham, said their had been a noticeably "huge effort" in stepping up to the unique challenges posed by coronavirus, with people playing their part in minimising the impact.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Mrs Tristham said: "We have nothing but praise for our students, staff and parents, and we’d like to thank them for their resilience and hard work this term.

“We were fortunate to have had very few pupils that needed to self-isolate at home, which is testament to how well everyone has pulled together and supported each other.”

In recognition of the students’ achievements, hundreds of certificates have been sent out to those who have gone the extra mile and demonstrated high standards in their school work, attitude to learning, and behaviour.

A few examples include Year 7 star students Charlotte Cornwell and Lyberty Hunt, who received certificates for achieving 100 per cent in a science test on forces, while Jacob Clark-Hughes in Year 8 was recognised for being an enthusiastic and curious learner.

Luke Hadley and Lexie Heeks from Year 9 were both congratulated on their excellent work on the restless Earth topic they studied in geography this term.

Year 10 pupil Oliver Bryant was acknowledged for his willingness to participate and share ideas with fellow peers in English, and Hannah Wattie from Year 11 was credited for her constant effort and willingness to participate.

Mrs Tristham added: "We’re so proud of how well our school community has coped with the additional pressures that have arisen due to the pandemic.