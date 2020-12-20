Shropshire's independent cinemas get festive funding boost

Majestic Cinema Bridgnorth. Manager James Frizzell

The announcement came as an early Christmas present for three cinemas in the county, and more than 200 across the country as they were given a share of £16 million from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Oswestry's Kinokulture cinema received £25,282, Bridgnorth's Reel cinema was given £9,997 and Wellington's Orbit cinema was given a huge boost of £65,647.

The money comes from a £30 million pot allocated by the British Film Institute (BFI), on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, as part of the biggest ever single investment in this country’s cultural sectors.

More grant applications from independent cinemas are also currently being assessed.

Fiona Hunter, director of the Wellington Orbit, said they were so pleased with the news.

She said: "For the time being this grant allows everyone to feel safe in terms of jobs and keeping the cinema and cafe open.

"Who knows what 2021 will bring but it means we can preserve our aspiration to fully convert our site into an arts centre."

Investor Glenn Chard with Wellington Orbit directors Fiona Hunter and Ray Hughes

Her colleague, Phil Morris Jones, chair of the Orbit's charitable society, said: "By enabling us to trade on a break even basis, the Culture Recovery Fund award has respected the five years of hard work, money and emotion put in by so many people to get a trading premises while preserving our aspirations to fully reconvert the site into the all embracing arts centre our town deserves."

James Frizzell, manager of Reel Bridgnorth, said the funding was a big help after a difficult year with a lack of new film premieres.

"It was tough closing down again for the lockdown – out of 15 Reel cinemas, only four of us are open," James said.

"Most of them are in Tier 3 so you can imagine the effect that has had on the company.

"So every penny helps us at this point. We have spent most of it on PPE and social distancing measures really so we hope we don't go back into another lockdown, which I think we probably will.

Majestic Cinema in Bridgnorth. Manager James Frizzell

"We have got Wonder Woman 1984 out now, and people have been coming out to watch it, which is good. We've even had to drop ticket prices further.

"It has been a slow start after opening again following the lockdown. So Wonder Woman is our saving grace for Christmas really. It's a lot of pressure on one film though.

"At least Warner Bros are trying, most others, especially Disney, are just putting stuff straight onto streaming sights."

The cinema has had to stream older films such as Elf and Home Alone over the Christmas period.

James added: "But it's been positive because people have been coming and supporting us. This grant will help us stay open and help us hold out until January."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "The magic of film is such an important part of the festive period and this investment will help protect our independent cinemas so they're around for many Christmases to come.

"Alongside it, the extension of the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme means the UK will be producing even more great content as the cinema industry recovers, keeping us at the forefront of the creative industries.”

Ian Garland of Kinokulture Cinema in Oswestry

Actor Michael Caine, who starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet which drew audiences back to cinemas in the autumn, has welcomed the help for the industry and encouraged audiences to support cinemas with safe visits where possible.

He said: “The moving image has the power to change the way we think. The power to inspire; to delight; and to move. It happens to me all the time.

"Film is one of the most powerful and accessible art forms on earth – and for so many a local cinema is a place we know, love and have grown up with. A cinema is very often a vital part of any community and we need to support them in order to keep the art of film and the sense of community alive. Let’s go to the pictures!”

The BFI worked closely with individual cinemas to provide detailed and bespoke support throughout the application process.

Ben Roberts, BFI chief executive, said: “Across the country, local independent cinemas are hubs and lifelines for communities and often the only form of culture and entertainment.

"From educational programmes and workshops for young people, to screenings for the elderly and audiences with specialised needs, these cinemas play such an important role in people’s lives.