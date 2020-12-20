One further Covid-19 death confirmed at Shropshire hospital

The patient, whose death was confirmed today by NHS England, was being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It means 288 people have now died after testing positive for Covid-19 at county health trusts since the pandemic began.

Of those 266 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have also been 182 deaths at care homes recorded so far in the county according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In Powys 128 people are recorded as having died with the virus by the ONS.