No further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

Latest figures from NHS England show that no further patients have died from Covid in the care of the county's health trusts.

It means 287 people have now died after testing positive for Covid at county health trusts since the pandemic began.

Of those 265 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have also been 182 deaths at care homes recorded so far in the county according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).