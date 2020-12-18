Shrewsbury Rotary club pledges to continue supporting food bank until next March

Karen Williams and Rotarian John Yeomans

At that point Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will review its £600 a month donation to the Shrewsbury Food Hub and Shrewsbury Foodbank, part of Barnabas Community Projects.

Rotarians have been supporting the community organisations since the pandemic lockdown began when they were unable to meet weekly for a meal.

It was agreed that the cost of members’ meals should provide food for individuals and families in need of support and since March the Rotary club and its members have to date contributed more than £9,000, which has also included donations to the Pontesbury and Minsterley Food Bank.

The club’s community and vocational chair John Yeomans said: “Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is giving £300 a month to Shrewsbury Food Hub and £600 a month to Barnabas Food Bank.

“We have also been giving £100 to Pontesbury and Minsterley Food bank.

Grateful

"The money we give is primarily funded by our personal donations to our meal monies which is supplemented with monies from the club’s charity account to make up the difference.”

Karen Williams, Foodbank PLUS project lead, added: “We are so grateful for the ongoing support that the Shrewsbury Severn Rotarians give.

“Through their support we will be able to continue to provide a full bag of fresh vegetables and fruit for every family that uses the food bank well into 2021.

“This provision complements the full non-perishable parcel people receive, but offers a dimension that many of us take for granted.