Another county covid death confirmed

Another patient has died with coronavirus at a Shropshire hospital.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 18. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.
The patient died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) according to an update from NHS England.

It means 281 people have now died with Covid at county health trusts since the pandemic began.

Of those 259 have been at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have also been 182 deaths at care homes recorded so far according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In Powys 128 people are recorded as having died with the virus by the ONS.

