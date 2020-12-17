'Greatest gift is keeping your family safe': Public health bosses urge Christmas caution

People in the county have been urged to think about whether they should meet up over Christmas

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request for people to have a 'little' Christmas – despite not changing the rules – Shropshire Council's director of public health said that the prospect of a rise in infection rates after the festive period is "extremely worrying".

She asked people to think "should I do it", not "can I do it".

The guidelines will remain the same in England – allowing three family bubbles to meet up from December 23 to 27, while in Wales two family bubbles can meet, along with one person from a single person household.

Mrs Robinson said: "Whilst the government guidelines over Christmas currently remain the same, after seeing a sharp rise of cases in Shropshire so soon after lockdown, we can’t stress enough on how important it is for people to be extra cautious.

“It’s been a really tough year and everyone has sacrificed so much. We're all missing family and friends and it's understandable that people are desperate for some form of normality as the Covid restrictions are eased for five days from 23 to 27 December.

“We want everyone to enjoy their Christmas but the risk of allowing people to socialise in larger groups, and a resulting potential increase in infection rates early in the New Year, is extremely worrying.

“We urge people to consider the potential impact on themselves and loved ones when the rules are relaxed between December 23 and 27."

Transmission

The public health director said one of the main concerns was the nature of how the virus spreads – with mixing between households one of the primary methods.

She said: "We know that transmission of the virus takes place largely as a result of inter-household mixing, so we are pleading with people to be sensible. Unquestionably, the safest way to spend Christmas this year is within your own household and within your own home. Therefore we are urging the people of Shropshire to think carefully whether a Christmas extended bubble is a good idea.

“We just can’t undo all of the hard work and sacrifices everybody has made throughout the year, and I don’t want us to squander the progress we’ve made. We must all think: ‘should I do it?’ not ‘can I do it?’

“It is up to us to stop the spread of the virus. We know from experience now how quickly the infection rate can rise, so we all need to work together to keep our case rate down.

“I would urge everyone to take great care to limiting contact with people outside your household and support bubbles, wearing face coverings in indoor settings and washing your hands in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and prevent more tragic deaths.

“Whilst the roll-out of the vaccination offers us all hope for a happier 2021, it remains very clear that we will collectively pay the price in the New Year if people have too much social contact over Christmas.