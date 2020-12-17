Further five coronavirus deaths in Shropshire and Powys

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

A further three patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Shropshire's hospitals, while two more have died in Powys, new figures show.

The three Shropshire deaths took place in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, NHS England confirmed today.

It means 286 coronavirus patients have now died at hospitals in the county.

Of those, 264 have been at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics data shows 128 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Mid Wales
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News