Further five coronavirus deaths in Shropshire and Powys

The three Shropshire deaths took place in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, NHS England confirmed today.

It means 286 coronavirus patients have now died at hospitals in the county.

Of those, 264 have been at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.