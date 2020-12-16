Covid vaccinations get under way in north Powys

Carol Morgan arrives at the Park Day Centre ahead of becoming the first person to receive their COVID-19 vaccination in Newtown

Hundreds of people were given their vaccination in Newtown on Tuesday afternoon.

It followed almost 1,000 health and care workers vaccinated at Bronllys Hospital last week.

Carol Morgan, a community psychiatric nurse from north Powys, was the first person to receive the vaccine in Newtown at the afternoon session at the Park Day Centre.

“I’m very grateful to have the vaccine, and proud be the first person to receive it at the Newtown vaccination hub,” she said.

Warren Tolley from the Powys Teaching Health Board dental team, receiving his, said it was a great relief.

Warren Tolley

"It’s really important that everyone has their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to ensure the best protection," he said.

"And even after the second dose it’s vital that we all maintain social distancing, infection prevention and control, and use of PPE to keep ourselves and our patients safe.”

Next in line was Ann, a social worker from Powys County Council social services team in Newtown.

Ann said it was a privilege to be one of the first to receive the vaccine.

These first vaccinations use the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which has been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency based on evidence of safety and effectiveness.

Due to the very specific requirements for temperature control and storage for this vaccine, it is being provided to the county’s frontline health and care workers in the first instance from the two vaccination hubs.

Adrian Osborne, assistant director for Powys Teaching Health Board, said plans were well under way to expand the vaccination as quickly as possible to people in care homes and people over 80 years old.

"As soon as we are in a position to proceed with vaccination of people in care homes, people over 80 years old, and wider members of the public we will communicate this widely throughout Powys," he said.

"Please do not contact your GP or pharmacist regarding the Covid vaccine at this time.

Invitations to health and care workers in the first phase of this vaccination programme have been sent to them by their employer.

Appointments are being offered in Bronllys and Newtown in the first instance, with clinics currently alternating between the two sites.