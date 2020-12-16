Shoppers in Shrewsbury to get pleasant surprise when Santa tours town centre in his sleigh

Santa is to make tours of Shrewsbury town centre on Saturday afternoon

Santa is to make tours of the town centre between 3pm and 4pm.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh will do two or three circuits of the town from the railway station up Castle Gates, round to the top of Wyle Cop, along High Street, down Shoplatch, into Barker Street, along the Riverside and back to the station.

Two Rotarians will man the Wyle Cop barricades, whilst two others will walk alongside the sleigh.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no stopping, no handouts and no opportunities to give donations to Santa,” said Rotarian Julian Wells, who is organising the town tour.

“But shoppers and onlookers with mobile phones can make donations online at www.shrewsburyrotary.co.uk by clicking on the ‘donations’ tab.

"Alternatively, donations can be made by text which costs the amount donated plus one standard message charge.”

Donations, which will go to local charities and good causes, can be made by texting SANTASHREW1-20 to 70085.

The sleigh has already been touring the streets of Shrewsbury, with the Rotary club regarding the decision to go ahead with its non-stop tours as being a ‘huge success'.

Mr Wells, who accompanies the sleigh as its elf, said: “The nights out have been a great success.

"The joint efforts of Rotarians involved have provided a sleigh that looks the part with an excellent driver, a fully engaged Santa and, most importantly, very appreciative audiences.

“We are covering the desired routes in the time available and the publicity efforts, including Facebook, have brought the families out onto the streets.

“By and large they completely understand why we are not stopping, but our driver Chris Yaxley is travelling at such a speed that allows plenty of exposure to Santa.

“As the eight tours, including Shawbury village, have been organised specially for the benefit of children and others to see Santa this Christmas, we are also hoping they will be generously supported by donations to our charities.”