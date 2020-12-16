Confusion over Christmas rules with changes announced for Wales

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country that plans for a relaxation of Covid rules over Christmas would remain the same as outlined last month – but then said people needed to “exercise extreme caution” and avoid seeing elderly relatives.

Speaking at a press conference Mr Johnson said that all four nations of the UK had agreed to proceed with the same rules, which would allow up to three households to spend the five days from December 23 to 27 with each other.

The Welsh Government then contradicted the Prime Minister and announced it would actually be changing the rules in law so that only two households could meet – as well as one person from a single person household.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

It means more confusion for those living on the border between Shropshire and Mid Wales, with some likely to have to consider a rethink of their plans in light of the Welsh Government’s decision.

Addressing the nation Mr Johnson said the rules would remain the same, but urged people not to take advantage of them and instead said: “Have yourselves a merry little Christmas, and I am afraid this year I do mean little.”

Challenges

He said: “The overall situation is alas more challenging than when we first set the rules, so while it would not be right to criminalise people who simply have made plans and want to spend time with loved ones, we are collectively, across the UK governments at every level, asking you to think hard.

“We are keeping the laws the same but we all want to send the same message – a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas. When we say three households can meet on five days I would stress these are maximums, not targets to aim for.”

It comes a day after Shropshire and Telford’s leading public health officials both warned people about the dangers of the Christmas period and the potential for rising infection rates to lead to a third peak in January.

Mark Drakeford

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford had earlier called on people to restrict their plans, as he also announced fresh lockdown measures.

Wales will enter what is called ‘alert level 4’ from December 28, with restrictions similar to the first lockdown or the firebreak in the autumn.

However, schools and childcare will stay open.

People will be required to stay at home, not create an extended household and only mix with their household or support bubble.

Travel will only by allowed for essential purposes, and all indoor and outdoor events and visitor attractions will be cancelled or closed.

Non-essential shops will again shut as will gyms, hairdressers, hospitality businesses and holiday accommodation.