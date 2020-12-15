Two more Covid deaths in Shropshire

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 15. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

NHS England confirmed that both had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 280 people have now died while in the care of county NHS trusts since the pandemic began.

Of those 258 have died at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released today show there have been no further deaths in county care homes, with the current figure standing at 182 – 130 in the Shropshire Council are and 52 in the Telford & Wrekin Council area.

In Powys 126 are suspected to have died with the virus according to the ONS.