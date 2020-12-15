Suicide prevention campaign relaunches in Shropshire to help save lives this Christmas

Shropshire and Telford Suicide Prevention Network's campaign Need to talk? – pick up the phone you’re not alone, features messages around signposting to immediate and longer term support for those suffering from suicidal thoughts; advice and information on mental health and stories from those who’ve been affected by suicide.

The partnership will be supporting the Samaritans' Christmas Campaign with a focus on signposting people to the right help and support.

Christmas can be a tough time for many people, even without a pandemic to deal with.

But, restrictions on socialising this year, increased financial worries, and separation from family and loved ones, can create even more anxiety and stress for people.

Shropshire and Telford Suicide Prevention Network wants to highlight the support on offer and raise awareness of the Pick up your phone you’re not alone advice and information Zcard, to help support those suffering from suicidal thoughts and those affected from it.

There is no simple explanation for why someone chooses to die by suicide, and it is rarely due to one particular factor.

Mental health problems are important influences, as well as alcohol and substance misuse, feeling desperate, helpless or without hope.

The pocket sized Zcard is small enough to be easily carried in a wallet, purse or pocket and provides brief advice and guidance on how to address concerns; contacts for a confidential, listening ear and urgent contacts to seek immediate appropriate support.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for some people, especially after a year of uncertainty and change.

“It’s essential to look after our mental health – and the mental health of others – by continuing to check in on anyone who may be struggling.

"Talking is good – whether it’s with a friend, family member, a qualified therapist or a confidential helpline.

"Please pick up the phone, you’re not alone.”

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for health and social care, added: “These Zcards will let you know where you can find confidential and non-judgmental support.

“We all need to work together to reduce self-harm and suicide.

"We want to make it easier for people to talk about how they feel, and encourage people to seek help when they feel it is needed.”

Co-chairs of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Suicide Prevention Network, Gordon Kochane, Shropshire Council public health consultant, and Lyn Stepanian, public health practitioner at Telford & Wrekin Council, are encouraging people to look out for anyone who may be feeling they can no longer cope with day to day life.

The Samaritans 24-hour support service is free and can be reached on 116 123 or text Shout to 85258.

You can download the Pick up the phone you’re not alone Zcards online at shropshire.gov.uk/disability-information/mental-health/suicide-prevention