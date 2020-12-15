Christmas warning as Covid rates rise

The Covid rates are rising in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Powys

Directors of public health in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Powys, have all warned of the dangers of mixing households, as Covid rates rise significantly in all three areas.

They have called for people to limit contact and follow guidelines in an effort to put the brakes on the increasing rate of transmission.

As of December 9, Shropshire’s case rate has risen to 90.7 per 100,000 people, an increase of 41 per cent compared to last week.

In Telford & Wrekin the rate has risen by 17 percent from 113 to 132 between 4 and 11 December. The rate in Powys is also 130.

Rachel Robinson, director of public health in Shropshire, and Liz Noakes, Telford & Wrekin's public health director, say there has also been an alarming increase in the number of cases in the over 60s.

It comes ahead of Christmas where the government is relaxing its Covid restrictions and will permit three household bubbles to socialise for five days.

The Health Service Journal and British Medical Journal have warned that the relaxation will lead to more deaths, with a joint statement saying: "We believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives."

Mrs Robinson said this week's figures were a stark indication of what could be to come.

She said: “This is a warning sign, especially as this rise has happened so soon after Lockdown. It’s also really worrying, especially after the progress we have made in recent weeks.

“We have seen a falling number of outbreaks in recent weeks, and the evidence suggests it’s more to do with people being in contact with each other.

“We’re asking people not to mix with other households, because this virus does spread in indoor settings.

“We know from experience now how quickly the infection rate can rise, so we all need to work together to keep our case rate down.

“We all need to keep doing all the things designed to keep us and others safe. That means limiting contact with people outside your household and support bubbles, wearing face coverings in indoor settings and washing your hands.

“We can’t undo all of the hard work and sacrifices we’ve made. We need to ‘Drive it Down for Christmas’ – or the five-day period could be devastating if we don’t remain incredibly careful.”

Ms Noakes urged people to think about what they should do for Christmas, and not what they could do.

She said: “It is understandable that people want to enjoy Christmas by mixing and socialising with friends and family after months of being apart.

“But the evidence shows that virus transmission happens indoors, among people you are close to, where the air is not as well ventilated – we can expect coronavirus to spread around Christmas tables.

“For this reason, we should be cautious and be thinking of what should be done to keep family safe and protecting others in Telford and Wrekin.

“There is a worrying increase in our over 60s, this is likely because of households passing the virus onto older family members, this is where we should be especially careful in making plans over Christmas.

“I have carefully made plans to protect my elderly father and will be only seeing a few people this Christmas.

“Coronavirus will not be taking holiday, please don’t give coronavirus this Christmas – be responsible.”

Stuart Bourne, Director of Public Health with Powys Teaching Health Board said: Here in Powys we are continuing to see coronavirus cases in a wide range of settings including workplaces, social gatherings, hospitality sector, health & care, and agricultural settings.

"Rates in the county are continuing to rise, and it is important for all of us to remember that Coronavirus is still a very real threat to public health. All of us can help to Keep Powys Safe.”

He added: “All of us living and working in Powys share a personal responsibility for controlling the spread of the virus. The situation can change very quickly.

“We know from the diligent work of our local contact tracing team here in Powys that coronavirus has spread through social events and activities. So, on behalf of all our health and care workers in Powys, I urge everyone to take action to stop the spread. In the lead up to Christmas please stay out of each other’s homes, and limit the number of people you have contact with.