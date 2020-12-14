Three more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Shropshire

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 14. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The deaths announced on Monday mean 278 people have died in the county's hospitals after contracting the disease.

A total of 256 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, along with 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestyry.

Meanwhile at least 179 people have died with the virus in the county's care homes, although care home deaths have only been recorded since April 10 so the true figure is likely to be higher.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 14. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

Across Powys there have been 126 deaths according to the Office of National Statistics.

Meanwhile the UK-wide death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospital within 28 days of a positive test, increased by 144 to 64,170 on Monday.