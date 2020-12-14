Coronavirus test centre could come to Ludlow

By Rory Smith

Health officers are working to see whether a permanent Covid-19 test centre could be set up in Ludlow.

There is currently a regional testing site in Ironbridge, along with a centre in Shrewsbury at London Road Car Park and Oswestry at Beatrice Street Car Park.

There is also a mobile unit allocated to Shropshire which rotates around the county depending on local need, leaving capacity to set up one further site in the south-west of the county.

With officers deeming Bridgnorth unsuitable, they are now assessing Ludlow as a suitable location.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North on Shropshire Council, said he was hopeful the town could use its transport links to provide the service.

Councillor Boddington said: "We have been clarifying current Covid-19 testing arrangements for those of us that live in the south-west of the county. In short, you need to go to Shrewsbury to get a test or request a postal test.

"Shropshire Council has been scanning the south of the county for a new testing site.

"No suitable site has been found in the south-east area in and around Bridgnorth.

"Attention has turned to the Ludlow area and sites are being assessed. A testing centre in the south-west, especially here in Ludlow with its good transport links, would be welcome but no decision has yet been made.

"There are several steps to be completed including on-site surveys, agreement by National Health England and arrangements for construction by Serco and operation by Deloitte."

