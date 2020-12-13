One further coronavirus death at Shropshire hospitals

By Rory SmithCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

There has been one further coronavirus death of a patient in the care of Shropshire's major health trust.

NHS England confirmed the death of a patient at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The death means that 276 people have now died with the virus in the care of county NHS trusts since the outbreak began.

Of the total, there have been 254 deaths at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 179 people have died with Covid in care homes in the county, while 126 people have also died with the virus in Powys.

Nationally, a further 159 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England's hospitals to 44,285.

Patients were aged between 47 and 97 years old and all except five, aged between 55 to 89 years old, had known underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News