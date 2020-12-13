One further coronavirus death at Shropshire hospitals

NHS England confirmed the death of a patient at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The death means that 276 people have now died with the virus in the care of county NHS trusts since the outbreak began.

Of the total, there have been 254 deaths at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 179 people have died with Covid in care homes in the county, while 126 people have also died with the virus in Powys.

Nationally, a further 159 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England's hospitals to 44,285.