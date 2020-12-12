Oswestry footfall bounces back from lockdown

A Shropshire town's visitor numbers have already recovered from the winter lockdown, data suggests.

Oswestry town centre

Oswestry town centre’s footfall has fully bounced back from the UK government’s recent lockdown, according to Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID).

Using information from the Oswestry Footfall System which monitors visitor numbers, the BID was encouraged to see an increase of 21 per cent in the first week of December following a 21 per cent reduction in November during the lockdown.

"It just goes to show how resilient Oswestry is," said Adele Nightingale, BID manager.

"Every town in the country is rightly concerned by the impact of lockdown measures on the high street, but hopefully these figures are a significant indication that through the upcoming Christmas period, despite all the challenges, Oswestry’s economy will be as strong as it can be leading into next year.

"We’d encourage everyone to continue to shop locally with our fabulous Oswestry shops and businesses – it is making a massive difference!"

For more information on Oswestry’s footfall statistics, visit oneoswestry.co.uk/bid/oswestry-footfall.

