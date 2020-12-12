Newport set for a busy and beautiful Christmas despite coronavirus woe

Chairman of Newport Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Beech (left), and the town mayor Peter Scott at The Guildhall

The town's window displays are currently being judged and the head of the Newport Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Beech, will present the winners with cups and shields in the final week leading up to Christmas.

It is an annual event in Newport and the town's businesses pull out all the stops. Judging will close on Monday.

The Chamber of Commerce has also supported the promotional Choose Newport campaign, which was set up earlier this year to help the High Street bounce back from coronavirus lockdowns.

Mr Beech said: "I hope every effort is made to make Newport its best ever.

"The chamber has also contributed behind the scenes £400 to purchase Choose Newport stickers and bags in association with Newport Town Council and this has worked successfully, welcoming shopkeepers back after the lockdown period.

"We anticipate monthly meetings to resume again in the New Year and together with the Shropshire Chamber help businesses get back to normal.