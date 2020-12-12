Newport set for a busy and beautiful Christmas despite coronavirus woe

By Rob Smith NewportCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

Newport is looking festive and the best Christmas window displays will be rewarded, in a comforting reminder of normality at the end of a year like no other.

Chairman of Newport Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Beech (left), and the town mayor Peter Scott at The Guildhall
Chairman of Newport Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Beech (left), and the town mayor Peter Scott at The Guildhall

The town's window displays are currently being judged and the head of the Newport Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Beech, will present the winners with cups and shields in the final week leading up to Christmas.

It is an annual event in Newport and the town's businesses pull out all the stops. Judging will close on Monday.

The Chamber of Commerce has also supported the promotional Choose Newport campaign, which was set up earlier this year to help the High Street bounce back from coronavirus lockdowns.

Mr Beech said: "I hope every effort is made to make Newport its best ever.

"The chamber has also contributed behind the scenes £400 to purchase Choose Newport stickers and bags in association with Newport Town Council and this has worked successfully, welcoming shopkeepers back after the lockdown period.

"We anticipate monthly meetings to resume again in the New Year and together with the Shropshire Chamber help businesses get back to normal.

"I would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and prosperous New Year."

Coronavirus
Health
News
Business
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News