MPs meet with minister over tier review

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she expected next week's tier review to come too soon to downgrade the area

A number of Shropshire MPs, including Telford MP Lucy Allan, and Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, were part of the cross party briefing with Department of Health Minister Jo Churchill.

Ms Allan said that the signs were showing movement in the right direction, but that she did not believe the area would be downgraded at the next review ahead of Christmas – taking place on Wednesday.

Currently both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin sit in Tier 2 and there has been speculation that the government is reluctant to make any moves on the tier system ahead of Christmas.

Ms Allan said: "I think it’s unlikely for next week as the threshold for tier one requires very low rates, but we are lobbying hard and we are moving in that direction."

The matter has been complicated by the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council areas being considered together, even though both currently have very different rates of infection per 100,000 people.

For Shropshire the figure stands at 64 and in Telford & Wrekin it is 114. Both rates have fallen significantly in the past few weeks.

However, a decision over whether to downgrade an area is taken on a number of factors, with the level of covid hospital admissions, and spare bed capacity, a major consideration.

Mr Dunne said that although the rate had fallen in Shropshire the level of hospital admissions would be a significant factor in next week's decision.

He said: "We are now at the point where there is a strong argument for Shropshire to come back into Tier 1, but I accept it depends on the capacity of the acute hospitals and it depends on where that has got to next week.

"I was assured by the minister and officials that all of these factors are being taken into account in making the decision."

He added: "I think there is quite a lot of pressure in geographical areas that have seen rates come down significantly, and the health system appears to be able to cope, to revert to Tier 1.

"But I think that it is very important that whatever happens people continue to follow the guidance, and keep up with social distancing."

It comes as Wales will reintroduce a tier-like "traffic light" system of national restrictions in response to the country's worsening coronavirus crisis, Mark Drakeford has said.

The Welsh First Minister said the country was currently in the third-highest alert level of a possible four, with it being "inevitable" that greater restrictions resembling a lockdown would be imposed after Christmas if Wales moved to the highest level.

But he denied the toughest measures that could be introduced after December 27 would in effect be another firebreak lockdown as they would be reviewed every three weeks as opposed to ending after a fixed period of time.