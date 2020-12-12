Another county Covid death confirmed

NHS England has confirmed that another patient has died with coronavirus in Shropshire

NHS England has confirmed the death of a patient at Shrewsbury &Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The death means that 275 people have now died with the virus in the care of county NHS trusts since the outbreak began.

There have been 253 deaths at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.