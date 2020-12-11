Shropshire hospital heroes celebrated at awards event with a difference

David Ford, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, picks up the unsung star award

Now, the hard work of staff in the face of some daunting challenges has been recognised with the presentation of the The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital Stars awards.

Usually, staff and volunteers at RJAH would be celebrating at the annual Celebration of Achievement Awards, however the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic meant that this event could not go ahead.

Instead, the RJAH Stars 2020 was created – an awards event with a difference with new and creative ways to celebrate staff.

A total of eight awards were presented to individuals and teams across the Oswestry-based hospital highlighting their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the presentations were made remotely using video technology, in order to ensure social distancing was maintained

Winners included Leah Meredith, healthcare assistant on Baschurch day unit, who was presented with the patient choice award.

More than 600 votes were cast for the three finalists which included Rob Fox, specialist inpatient physiotherapy; and Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

Other award recipients included the theatres department who were awarded the outstanding team award (clinical) and the digital services team who were presented with the outstanding team award (non-clinical).

The power of partnership award – which recognises partnership between two or more teams – went to the attend anywhere project team who ensured the successful roll out of virtual consultations to ensure patients could still have appointments with clinicians.

The information team were also crowned the winners of the board of directors award – an award which recognises a team that deserve special recognition for their work this year.

'Incredible'

Heather Owen, Powys ward manger, was commended for her leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic by winning the outstanding leadership award, while Sharon Long, operating department practitioner, was presented with the above and beyond award.

The unsung star award, which recognises members of staff who don’t always get the recognition they deserve for their hard work, was awarded to David Ford, consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

All winners were presented with a certificate and prize organised by the League of Friends with the support from several local businesses.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive at RJAH, said: “This year has been like no other that any of us have ever known.

"I am so proud of how all of our people have risen to the challenge.

“We have an incredible team here at RJAH working in clinical and non-clinical roles, who have worked extremely hard throughout this challenging year to continue to deliver outstanding services to patients on a daily basis so this was our chance to thank everyone for their efforts.