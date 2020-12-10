Santa’s sleigh to go on tour of Shrewsbury

How the rotary Santa sleigh has looked in the past

The Rotary sleigh will be going on seven, two hour tours starting this week.

They begin tomorrow at 6pm when Santa will tour Harlescott, starting in Sundorne Avenue.

The following evening the sleigh is in Mount Pleasant at 6pm.

Next is to Sutton Farm, starting in Tilstock Crescent, at 6pm on Monday.

The following evening the sleigh will be in Meole Brace.

Then it’s off to Shawbury on Thursday with a tour of the village starting from the village hall at 6pm.

The final Santa sleigh tour is on December 21, again starting at 6pm, and covering Copthorne, Gains Park and Radbrook.

The tours are being organised by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.

Rotarian Fred McDonogh said: “Due to coronavirus restrictions we are unable to visit the supermarkets this year.

“But we hope that seeing Santa on tour in his sleigh will bring some Christmas cheer to young and not so young in the run-up to Christmas.

“For safety reasons the sleigh will be unable to stop on its street tours and therefore we shall be unable to hold our traditional charity collections.

"We nevertheless hope the public will give generously online at www.shrewsburyrotary.co.uk

"If donations are gift aided this will add 25p to every pound given.”

Among the projects Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has supported are several local food hubs, assistance with the education of primary school children, food hampers for the elderly, flood relief and help for the homeless.

Alternatively, donations can be made by text.

To donate £1 text SANTASHREW1 to 70085; £2 text SANTASHREW2 to 70085; £3 text SANTASHREW3 to 70085; £4 text SANTASHREW4 to 70085 or £5 text SANTASHREW5 to 70085.

Any other amount up to £20 can be donated by putting the amount after SANTASHREW.