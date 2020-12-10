Rapid tests for students coming home for Christmas

All students, regardless of whether they were tested at their respective universities, have been told they can take a test by Shropshire Council.

Rapid lateral flow testing is available up until Monday, December 21 for those returning to Shropshire for Christmas.

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “We’ve been encouraging all students to be responsible before returning to Shropshire for the festive period by limiting their social contacts before travelling.

“We have made some progress in recent weeks by cutting our rates of infections. And we need to continue to 'Drive Down' the number of cases in time for Christmas.

“We ask everyone to respect these rules in order to protect the high percentage of older people who live in the county, as well as our families, our friends and our communities.”

To book a test visit shropshire.gov.uk/lfdpublictesting/