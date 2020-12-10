Rapid testing of health workers trialled by public health officials in fight against Covid

Telford's new rapid Covid testing centre at The Place Theatre in Oakengates

Shropshire Council has confirmed it is running a pilot using lateral flow tests, which can provide results within 30 minutes.

The tests are particularly useful in identifying positive results in people who are not displaying symptoms, and may be unaware that they are spreading the infection.

The council said that it is piloting the scheme with social care staff, and that if effective it will then be used for frontline key workers across the county.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said that if they could get the system operating effectively, it could be another vital element in keeping case rates down.

She said: “Effective testing is one of the best lines of defence against the spread of Covid-19.

"Evidence shows that rapid testing is effective and reliable if it is delivered correctly. The initial testing offer will allow us to see how the system works to give us the confidence to explore the possibility of making this more widely available.

"Whilst this is welcome news, we need people to be patient as we receive the kits and train staff to support the testing, booking and logging process and roll it out – this may take a little time."

The centre will be used for targeted testing, with around 60 council workers tested yesterday, and the town's biggest employers set to be invited to send workers for tests from next week.

Armoury

The centre could play a major part in keeping case rates down, increasing the possibility of the borough being moved down into Tier 1 of the government's restrictions.

It could also be a key element of reducing rates in January if there is a post Christmas spike.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Public Health Director, Liz Noakes, said: "This is about targeted testing – we're trying to find positive cases to catch that undetected spread.

"We know that about a third of people with Covid, they don't display symptoms.

"I think it's another tool in the armoury box. There's not one magic bullet, it's just another tool in the armoury.