The patients were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH), bringing the hospital death toll in Shropshire to 273.

Of these, 251 were at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

In Powys, 13 more hospital deaths were confirmed by ONS figures, which are released more sporadically. The total figure in the county now stands at 126.