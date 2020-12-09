Shropshire care company teams up with supermarket to show Christmas spirit

Lucy Mattimoe and Siobhan Davies

Home Instead Senior Care East Shropshire, a Newport based home care company, has teamed up with Waitrose to combine their two Christmas initiatives: ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ and ‘Giving a Little Love’.

They ask people to donate Christmas gifts that are distributed to seniors.

Launched a few weeks ago, the turnout so far has been huge, with many donations including chocolates, socks, hats and gloves, puzzles and jigsaws, for seniors to enjoy this festive season.

Home Instead owner Jenny Warren said: “This year has been difficult for everyone, particularly for seniors who have faced elongated periods of shielding, resulting in isolation from friends and family.

“My team at Home Instead, and the amazing partners at our local Waitrose, wanted to give back to the elderly population this Christmas and bring a smile to their faces.

Proud

"We are excited to distribute the wealth of gift donations we have received so far and hope to spread the Christmas cheer this year.”

Lucy Mattimoe, from Waitrose, said: “It’s really important for businesses to help their local community, so partnering with Home Instead was a perfect fit, as this was about reaching people that would really benefit from all the wonderful gifts."

Siobhan Davies, from Home Instead, added: “I was hoping that we would receive a few gifts, but I could not believe the response.

"It makes me feel so proud knowing that we can all come together and think of those whose circumstances may not be as favourable as our own. So, a massive thank you again to everyone involved and wishing you all a Happy New Year.”

There is still time to donate.